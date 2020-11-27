Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 5G and Note 9 4G launched in home country

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : November 27, 2020 11:23 am

Latest News

Xiaomi has launched three new budget devices in China that includes the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 4G.
Advertisement

Xiaomi has introduced three new smartphones in China with the same names that are already available in India. The new phones are called Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9 4G. 

 

The new smartphones are budget-centric as expected from the Redmi series but are considerably different from what we saw in India earlier this year. But with the new series, Xiaomi is introducing 5G connectivity in budget smartphones to make it more accessible in China. 

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

 

Advertisement

RN9P China

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. The display and the rear glass are protected with Gorilla Glass 5. 

 

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available with up to 8GB of RAM and it is loaded with up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. 

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that was unveiled in September earlier this year. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter. 

 

The phone is backed by a 4,820mAh battery and it runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. 

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro also sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, NFC, an IP53 rating, dual stereo speakers, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and more. 

 

RN9P colours

 

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has been priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 17,999) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants have been priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,200) and CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,450) respectively.

 

Redmi Note 9 5G Specifications 

 

RN 9 5G

 

The Redmi Note 9 5G, as the name suggests will support 5G connectivity. It features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and a punch hole style front camera. 

 

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor along with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 Storage. 

 

Redmi Note 9 5G has a triple camera setup on the back in a circular module similar to Note 9 Pro, and features a 48MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the device has a 13MP selfie camera. 

 

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and WiFi 5. 

 

RN 9 5G colours

 

The Redmi Note 9 5G has been priced starting at CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 14,599) for the 6GB+128GB base variant. The 8GB+128GB is priced at CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 16,850) while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 19,099). 

 

Redmi Note 4G Specifications 

 

RN 9 4G

 

The Redmi Note 9 4G has a completely different design out of the 3 phones launched by the company. It comes with a polycarbonate back panel with a shiny finish and a rectangular camera module. 

 

This phone features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a water-drop style notch on the front that houses the 8MP selfie camera. 

 

Similar to the recently launched Poco M3, the Redmi Note 9 4G is also powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

 

The triple rear-camera system includes a 48MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is backed by a huge 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. 

 

RN 9 4G colours

 

Redmi Note 9 4G has been priced at CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,200) for the 4GB+128GB base variant, CNY 1,099 (approx Rs 12,350) for 6GB+128GB variant, CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 14,599) for 8GB+128GB variant and CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 16,850) for 8GB+256GB variant. 

Redmi Watch announced with 1.4-inch display, 7-day battery life

Black Friday Deals: Realme, Xiaomi and more!

Xiaomi likely to announce Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020

Fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 33.3 lakh seized in Bangalore and Chennai

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G confirmed to feature Snapdragon 750G, key specifications revealed

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G to feature Snapdragon 750G, 8GB RAM

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G delayed until 2021

Vivo V20 Pro confirmed to launch in India on December 2

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies