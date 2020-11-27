Redmi Note 9 Pro, Note 9 5G and Note 9 4G launched in home country

Xiaomi has launched three new budget devices in China that includes the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 4G.

Xiaomi has introduced three new smartphones in China with the same names that are already available in India. The new phones are called Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9 4G.

The new smartphones are budget-centric as expected from the Redmi series but are considerably different from what we saw in India earlier this year. But with the new series, Xiaomi is introducing 5G connectivity in budget smartphones to make it more accessible in China.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and refresh rate of 120Hz and touch sampling rate of 240hz. The display and the rear glass are protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is available with up to 8GB of RAM and it is loaded with up to 256GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 108MP camera which is the Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor that was unveiled in September earlier this year. Other sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.

The phone is backed by a 4,820mAh battery and it runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Redmi Note 9 Pro also sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, NFC, an IP53 rating, dual stereo speakers, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and more.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro has been priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 17,999) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants have been priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 20,200) and CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,450) respectively.

Redmi Note 9 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 5G, as the name suggests will support 5G connectivity. It features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate and a punch hole style front camera.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor along with Mali-G57 MC3 GPU paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 Storage.

Redmi Note 9 5G has a triple camera setup on the back in a circular module similar to Note 9 Pro, and features a 48MP primary sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the device has a 13MP selfie camera.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.1, and WiFi 5.

The Redmi Note 9 5G has been priced starting at CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 14,599) for the 6GB+128GB base variant. The 8GB+128GB is priced at CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 16,850) while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 19,099).

Redmi Note 4G Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 4G has a completely different design out of the 3 phones launched by the company. It comes with a polycarbonate back panel with a shiny finish and a rectangular camera module.

This phone features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a water-drop style notch on the front that houses the 8MP selfie camera.

Similar to the recently launched Poco M3, the Redmi Note 9 4G is also powered by the Snapdragon 662 paired with upto 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The triple rear-camera system includes a 48MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is backed by a huge 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 9 4G has been priced at CNY 999 (approx Rs 11,200) for the 4GB+128GB base variant, CNY 1,099 (approx Rs 12,350) for 6GB+128GB variant, CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 14,599) for 8GB+128GB variant and CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 16,850) for 8GB+256GB variant.