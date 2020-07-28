Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM variant to go on sale from July 29

Alongside the 8GB RAM model, the other two variants of Note 9 Pro Max will also be on flash sale tomorrow.

Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM variant will finally go on sale in the country for the first time. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 8GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and it will go on sale in India starting July 29 at 12P.M.



Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphones was launched in India in March this year in three variants, but only 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants were available for sale until now. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max premium variant will now go on sale for the first time.



Xiaomi has announced the sale date of Note 9 Pro Max 8GB RAM variant via a tweet yesterday. Alongside the 8GB RAM model, the other two variants of Note 9 Pro Max will also be on flash sale tomorrow.

Third time is always the charm! 3️⃣rd #NoteWorthy announcement of the day!



8GB + 128GB variant of #RedmiNote9ProMax goes on sale for the 1️⃣st time this Wednesday!



#64MP Quad Camera

SD 720G

5020mAh battery

ISRO's NavIC built-in



RT this MAXciting news! pic.twitter.com/0a3yKbR9R8 — Redmi India - #BackToPrime (@RedmiIndia) July 27, 2020





The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,499, respectively. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black colour options.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max specifications

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 operating system and a has 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.



The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor along with Adreno 618 GPU. It has up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

Advertisement