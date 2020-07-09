Redmi Note 9 expected to launch in third week of July

The company is likely to launch the smartphone in the third week of July.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand is reportedly working on to launch the Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India in the month of July. As per a new tip, the company is likely to launch the smartphone in the third week of July.

As per a report by Mysmartprice, the Redmi Note 9 might get launched in India on July 20. To recall, the smartphone was launched for the global market in April, though India was excluded from the list. However, it seems that the company is finally bringing the phone to the Indian market.

Redmi Note 9 pricing details

Redmi Note 9 is priced at $199 (Rs. 14,940 approx.) for the 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant and $249 (Rs. 18,690 approx.) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes in Forest Green, Polar White and Midnight Grey colour options. However, there is no information about the Indian pricing, but one could expect it to be priced below Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone.

Redmi Note 9 specifications

Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display full HD+ with 1080 x2340 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel front camera.

The smartphone is the first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor and it comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

Redmi Note 9 ships with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 out of the box and it houses a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W charging. For connectivity features, there are Dual SIM, 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, NFC (optional), USB Type-C, infrared (IR) blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.