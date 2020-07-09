Advertisement

Redmi Note 9 expected to launch in third week of July

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 09, 2020 11:28 am

Latest News

The company is likely to launch the smartphone in the third week of July.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand is reportedly working on to launch the Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India in the month of July. As per a new tip, the company is likely to launch the smartphone in the third week of July. 

 

As per a report by Mysmartprice, the Redmi Note 9 might get launched in India on July 20. To recall, the smartphone was launched for the global market in April, though India was excluded from the list. However, it seems that the company is finally bringing the phone to the Indian market. 

 

Redmi Note 9 pricing details

 

Redmi Note 9 is priced at $199 (Rs. 14,940 approx.) for the 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant and $249 (Rs. 18,690 approx.) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It comes in Forest Green, Polar White and Midnight Grey colour options. However, there is no information about the Indian pricing, but one could expect it to be priced below Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphone. 

 

Redmi Note 9 specifications

 

Redmi Note 9 features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display full HD+ with 1080 x2340 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone comes with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 13-megapixel front camera.

 

The smartphone is the first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor and it comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. 

 

Redmi Note 9 ships with the latest Android 10 OS with MIUI 11 out of the box and it houses a 5,020mAh battery with up to 18W charging. For connectivity features, there are Dual SIM, 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, NFC (optional), USB Type-C, infrared (IR) blaster, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

 

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receives new update with April Android security patch

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual price again hiked in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro to go on sale today via Mi.com and Amazon

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Hours Flash Sale: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more

Redmi K20 Pro gets a temporary price cut in India

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G mobile platform announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44
Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek
Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet

Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet
Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook
Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?
JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

JioMeet copy of Zoom, Tiktok will not go to court, AmazonPrime now on Windows

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies