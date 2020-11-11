Redmi Note 8 gets MIUI 12 update in India

Redmi Note 8 latest update comes with build number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QCOINXM.

Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest MIUI 12 stable update to its Redmi Note 8. The update brings the October 2020 Android security patch along with the new re-designed MIUI 12 user interface.



Users are sharing the screenshot of the Android 10-based MIUI 12 update on their Redmi Note 8 smartphones on Twitter. The screenshot reveals that the update comes with version number MIUI 12.0.1.0.QCOINXM and it is around 2GB in size.



If you own a Redmi Note 8, you will get a notification for the software update. In order to download the latest update manually, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.



The MIUI 12 brings new visual design along with magazine-level layouts and more. The update also adds new Floating Window, system animations, all-new dark mode 2.0, Enhanced Privacy Protection features such as Interceptor, Flare, Hidden Mask Mode, and more to the Redmi Note 8.



Redmi Note 8 features a 6.39-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and Dot Notch. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner.



Redmi Note 8 has a 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. There is also a quad-camera setup on the Note 8 with a 48-megapixel as the primary camera, an 8-megapixels 120 degree super wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixels depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.