Redmi Note 14 5G Series India Prices, Specs Leaked

Redmi Note 14 5G Series India prices as well as the specifications of the Indian models have now been leaked. The MRP price tags of the three models suggest that the devices could start from under Rs 20,000 and could go till Rs 35,000. Here are all the details about the devices that have been tipped.

Redmi Note 14 5G Series India Prices (Leaked)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav on X, the MRP of the Redmi Note 14 5G series in India will be as follows:

Redmi Note 14 5G

6GB/128GB – ₹21,999

8GB/128GB – ₹22,999

8GB/256GB – ₹24,999

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G

8GB/128GB – ₹28,999

8GB/256GB – ₹30,999

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G

8GB/128GB – ₹34,999

8GB/256GB – ₹36,999

12GB/512GB – ₹39,999

Yadav notes that these are MRP tags while the actual pricing would be less than these. He also mentioned the specs’ differences the Indian variants of Redmi Note 14 5G series will have over the Chinese models.

As per him, the Redmi Note 14 5G will get an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor on the back and not a 2MP depth sensor as seen in the Chinese model. As for the Note 14 Pro and the 14 Pro+, they’ll sport IP68-rated bodies, unlike IP69-rated bodies their Chinese counterparts have. The Pro+ model will have the highest number of AI features, standing at number 20, while the Pro and vanilla models will get 12 and 6 AI features, respectively.

Rest of the specifications of the devices, including the display, chipset, battery, and more, should likely remain the same as per the leak. Redmi Note 14 5G series India launch is all set to take place on December 9. We’ll have to wait till the official launch for confirmed prices of the devices in the country.