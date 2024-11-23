Smartphones Launching in December 2024: iQOO 13, Redmi Note 14 Series, and More

As November 2024 concludes with major launches like the Asus ROG Phone 9 series, December 2024 promises to be just as thrilling, with a wave of new smartphones on the horizon, powered by the latest flagship Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite amongst others. Several highly anticipated releases are expected next month—here’s a list of both confirmed and expected smartphones launching in December 2024.
1Redmi Note 14 Series (India Launch)
Redmi India has confirmed that Redmi Note 14 series will be amongst smartphones launching in December 2024. The lineup should likely consist of three devices, out of which, the Note 14 Pro+ could sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 3000 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
The device may be equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC under the hood, paired with 12GB LPDDR4X and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.
The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ may feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP f/1.5 Light Fusion 800 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The smartphone also has a 20MP selfie camera. The Note 14 Pro+ packs a 6,200mAh battery and comes with 90W Fast charging support.
Additional features may include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. The device will run on Hyper OS based on Android 14. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security while the handset is up to IP69 rated as well.
Redmi Note 14 Series: Launch Date (Confirmed)
The Redmi Note 14 series India launch will take place on December 9, as confirmed by the brand itself.
Redmi Note 14 Series: Price (Expected)
We expect the prices of the devices in the lineup to range from Rs 15,000 till Rs 30,000. However, keep in mind this is purely a speculation based on Redmi’s past pricing trends in India.
2Vivo X200 Series (India Launch)
Vivo X200 series should also likely be amongst smartphones launching in December 2024. The devices have already launched in China. However, the Vivo X200 series won’t consist of the X200 Pro Mini, per leaks.
The Vivo X200 Pro features a 6.78-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED Display with quad-curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X200 Pro has a 1.5K pixels resolution, 452 ppi, HDR 10+, a dynamic 0.1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC paired with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5x RAM while the top-end 1 TB variant has LPDDR5x Ultra Pro 16GB RAM.
The Vivo X200 Pro has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.57 Sony LYT-818 primary camera, a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 200MP Zeiss APO Super periscope telephoto camera with an f/2.67 aperture. It offers a 32MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The optics are joined by a Proprietary V3+ imaging chip and Zeiss optics.
The Vivo X200 Pro comes equipped with a 6000mAh battery unit and 90W Fast charging support. It will also support 30W wireless charging. It also features an IP69 rating making it water and dust-resistant.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also has stereo speakers and an X-axis haptic motor along with an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
Vivo X200 Series: Launch Date (Expected)
The Vivo X200 series smartphones launching in December 2024 in India could debut around mid of the month according to leaks. However, an exact date remains unconfirmed as of now.
Vivo X200 Series: Price (Expected)
Leaks suggest that Vivo X200 series will be priced along similar lines as their predecessors in India. The Vivo X100 started at Rs 63,999 while the X100 Pro started at Rs 89,999.
3iQOO 13 (India Launch)
iQOO 13 is also one of the smartphones launching in December 2024 in India. The iQOO 13 sports a 6.82-inch 2K 8T LTPO OLED flat display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits brightness in HBM mode and 4500 nits peak brightness, 2592Hz PWM dimming, and OLED circular polarized light eye protection technology. The display made by BOE, tuned for iQOO. The iQOO 13 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.
For optics, the phone features a triple cam setup on the back, including an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 primary camera, a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP f/1.85 Sony IMX816 2x telephoto sensor with OIS. A 32MP f/2.45 sensor handles the selfies and video calls on the device.
The device draws power from a huge 6150 mAh battery with 120W fast wired charging. The India model will equip a slightly smaller 6000mAh battery. Aside from this, iQOO 13 has a metal middle frame, a Halo light strip on the back around the camera module, an IP68 + IP69 rated body, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, IR blaster, stereo speakers, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.
iQOO 13 Launch Date (Confirmed)
iQOO 13 India launch has been confirmed to take place on December 3, 2024.
iQOO 13 Price (Expected)
The iQOO 13 could be priced around Rs 60,000 or lower in the country, according to our expectations. For the official price, though, we’ll have to wait till next month.