Smartphones Launching in December 2024: iQOO 13, Redmi Note 14 Series, and More

Redmi India has confirmed that Redmi Note 14 series will be amongst smartphones launching in December 2024. The lineup should likely consist of three devices, out of which, the Note 14 Pro+ could sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 3000 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 1920Hz PWM dimming, and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The device may be equipped with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC under the hood, paired with 12GB LPDDR4X and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ may feature a triple camera setup with a 50MP f/1.5 Light Fusion 800 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 IMX355 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera. The smartphone also has a 20MP selfie camera. The Note 14 Pro+ packs a 6,200mAh battery and comes with 90W Fast charging support.

Additional features may include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Connectivity options should include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. The device will run on Hyper OS based on Android 14. There’s an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security while the handset is up to IP69 rated as well.

Redmi Note 14 Series: Launch Date (Confirmed)

The Redmi Note 14 series India launch will take place on December 9, as confirmed by the brand itself.

Redmi Note 14 Series: Price (Expected)

We expect the prices of the devices in the lineup to range from Rs 15,000 till Rs 30,000. However, keep in mind this is purely a speculation based on Redmi’s past pricing trends in India.