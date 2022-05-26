Redmi Note 11T Pro series could launch as Redmi K50i series in India

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched its Redmi Note 11T Pro series in China a couple of days back and new leaks have started pouring in which suggest that the smartphones could arrive in India as Redmi K50i series which means Redmi may be planning to revive the K-series smartphone lineup in the country.

Kacper Skrzypek took to Twitter to share that the Redmi Note 11T Pro will launch as the Redmi K50i in India. Kacper further revealed that the Note 11T Pro will launch in global markets as the Poco X4 GT. Moreover, he says that the Note 11T Pro+ will arrive in India as Redmi K50i Pro and globally as Poco X4 GT Pro.

In addition, he claims that the Redmi K50i Pro and Poco X4 GT Pro will come with a 108MP camera in comparison to the 64MP sensor on their Chinese counterpart. Apart from that, no further details were shared as to when the Redmi K50i series could launch or if there would be some other difference in terms of specifications.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Specifications

The Redmi Note 11T Pro series features a 6.6-inch (2,460×1,080 pixels) LCD display with a 144Hz seven-level refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also is also Dolby Vision certified and has full DC dimming support.

Under the hood, both the smartphones have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. There is also a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management. The devices run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with 120-degree FoV and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.