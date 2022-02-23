Redmi Note 11 Pro series India launch teased

Xiaomi recently launched two smartphones under the Redmi Note 11 series: the Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11S. Now, the brand will soon be launching Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India.

Xiaomi Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain has teased the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India. This will include two smartphones – the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Note 11 Pro+.

The 2⃣ ultimate champions in the greatest face-off of all times! #XiaomiFans, am I referring to @hawkeye & @RaghuReddy505 or is there another U𝐏𝐑𝐎AR incoming.😉



One thing's for sure, it will only get better!



I ❤️ #Redmi #RedmiNoteSeries

In addition to this, tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the launch date of the series. He has claimed that the series will launch in India between March 8–10. But as of now, the exact launch date has not been revealed by the company.

Redmi Note 11 Pro series Expected Specs

The Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Pro+ 5G phones could feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a hole-punch at the front. The Redmi Note 11 Pro may have a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Both phones are expected to arrive with a 16-megapixel front camera, up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery that should support 67W fast charging. Both phones will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and should run on MIUI 13 based Android 11.

Meanwhile, Redmi K50 Gaming Edition was recently announced outside India. The Redmi smartphone is priced at 3,299 yuan (Rs 39,040 approx.) for 8GB+128GB, 3,599 yuan (Rs 42,605 approx.) for 12GB+128GB and the 12GB+256GB model costs 3,899 yuan (Rs 46,145 approx.).

The gaming-centric Redmi phone comes with a 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 120W fast charging, quad speakers and magnetic gaming triggers.