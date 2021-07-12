Redmi Note 10T 5G to launch in India on July 20

Redmi Note 10T 5G has today been confirmed to launch in India on July 20. The device has already been launched in international markets with a price tag of 19,990 Russian Ruble.

The company has announced the launch date today via its official Twitter handle. Notably, the smartphone is Redmi’s first 5G smartphone in India. It will be available on Amazon after its launch in the country.

Amazon has already created a dedicated microsite for the upcoming launch. A ‘Notify Me’ button will allow users to be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers, and more.

Meanwhile, Redmi Note 10 series in India already includes four devices – Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and the Redmi Note 10S.

Note 10T 5G Price (Expected)

Last month, Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 10T in Russia. It comes in a single 4GB + 128GB storage option.

Redmi Note 10T is priced at 19,990 Russian Ruble (roughly Rs 20,550). In India, we expect the phone to be priced at around Rs 20,000. The device comes in Green, Silver, Black, and Blue colour options.

Specifications

It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixel) LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate panel. The display has 500 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Note 10T is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of cameras, the phone comes loaded with a triple camera setup. There is a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition, it features a front camera of 8-megapixel inside the hole-punch cutout.

Redmi Note 10T 5G runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, with MIUI 12.0.5 running on top of it. For battery, there is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Further, for security, the Redmi phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Also, the connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and more.