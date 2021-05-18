Redmi Note 10S to go on its first sale today via Amazon, Mi.com

Redmi Note 10S comes in three colour options - Shadow Black, Frost White and Deep Sea Blue.

Redmi Note 10S was launched in India recently. Now the phone will go on sale for the first time in India today.

Redmi Note 10S will be available from Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers starting 12 PM today. The phone is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Redmi Note 10S Specifications



The Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with 20:9 AMOLED screen, up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has a side fingerprint sensor.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The smartphone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. The phone also features IP53-rated dust and water resistance.

The Redmi Note 10S smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.

The phone sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, the phone may come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.