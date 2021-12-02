Redmi Note 10S new variant with 8GB + 128GB launched in India

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10S smartphone in India in May this year. The phone was launched in 6GB RAM + 64GB and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variants. Now Redmi has launched the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Redmi Note 10S as well.

Pricing and Availability

The new variant is priced at Rs 18,499, and will go on sale from Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and retail stores starting tomorrow, December 3rd. For the launch offers, ICICI credit card users will get Rs 1,000 instant discount.

To recall, the 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999, while the 6GB+ 128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,499. The new variant will feature the same specs as the existing variants.

It was introduced in three colours such as Shadow Black, Frost White and Deep Sea Blue. Later the brand also launched the Cosmic Purple variant of the Redmi Note 10S as well.

Redmi Note 10S Specifications

The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 AMOLED screen. There is up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It packs a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. The phone also features IP53-rated dust and water resistance.

The device runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There is also a side fingerprint sensor.

For the optics, the phone sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, the phone may come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

The smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.