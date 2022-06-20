Redmi Note 10S gets a price cut

Redmi Note 10S was already a value for money offering from the Chinese Xiaomi sub-brand when it launched in India and now, to make it an even more appealing product, the brand has decided to slash the price of the handset in India. The Redmi Note 10S launched more than a year ago in India in May of 2021.

The price of the Redmi Note 10S in India has been slashed by up to Rs 2,000. The device starts from Rs 12,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant (earlier costing Rs 14,999), Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant (earlier costing Rs 15,999) and Rs 16,499 for the top-of-the-line 8GB+ 128GB model (earlier costing Rs 17,499).

This seems to be a permanent price cut but there’s no official confirmation. The price cut is already being reflected on Amazon and Mi.com. The device can be purchased in four colours including Cosmic Purple, Deep Sea Blue, Frost White, and Shadow Black.

Redmi Note 10S Specifications

The Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with20:9 AMOLED screen, up to 1100 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU. The smartphone comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card.

For the optics, the Redmi Note 10S sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, the phone may come with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

The phone also features IP53-rated dust and water resistance. Redmi Note 10S runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Redmi Note 10S smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.