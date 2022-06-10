Redmi Note 12 series key details leaked

Redmi Note 11 series was announced last month in China. The series include smartphones like Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11T Pro+, and Redmi Note 11 SE. Now the company seems to be working on Note 12 series.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has shared key information about the upcoming Note 12 series. He says that the series will debut in the second half of this year. It is likely that the launch event could be held in October this year.

Further, the leak suggests that the Note 12 series will have a flat display with a centrally aligned punch-hole. It will also carry support for a high refresh rate.

The rear side of the device will feature a 50-megapixel triple camera unit with LED flash unit. Apart from this, the tipster has not shared any details on the specifications of the Redmi Note 12 series.

Redmi Note 11T Pro Series Specifications

The Redmi Note 11T Pro series features a 6.6-inch (2,460×1,080 pixels) LCD display with a 144Hz seven-level refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also is also Dolby Vision certified and has full DC dimming support.

Under the hood, both the smartphones have an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. There is also a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management. The devices run on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

For photos and videos, the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with 120-degree FoV and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.