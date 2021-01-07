Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 Pro specs leaked online

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2021 3:41 pm

Latest News

The Redmi Note 10 Pro by Xiaomi is coming and some of the key specifications of the device have already leaked
Advertisement

Xiaomi is reportedly working on bringing the latest device in its note series that should be called the Redmi Note 10 Pro. There might be a non-pro variant as well but as of now, the Note 10 Pro has been spotted on FCC as well and we now have a look at some of the key specifications of the device. 

 

The alleged Redmi Note 10 Pro listing carries the model number M2101K6G. The report comes from a user on XiaomiUI Telegram Group which suggests that the device will have an IPS LCD display. 

 

The device should be powered by the Snapdragon 732G. It should have a quad camera setup on the back that will include a 64-megapixel Samsung S5KGW2 primary sensor. This 64MP sensor will be paired with an ultra-wide sensor, a macro camera, and a depth sensor.

 

Advertisement

A massive 5,050mAh battery should power the device along with NFC support. Notingly, the NFC variant won't be arriving in India as per the tipster.

 

The leak comes a day after the device was spotted on FCC with the same model number mentioned above. The FCC listing was spotted by tipster Simranpal Singh. Another known tipster Sudhanshu, stated that he can confirm that it is indeed the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. 

 

Additionally, tipster Mukul Sharma also confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 Pro's IMEI has already been approved in India which further confirms that the device will launch in India as well. 

 

Although, there is no mention of 5G connectivity anywhere but the tipsters claim that it will be a 5G device. The FCC listing shows the phone will come with dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, and run on MIUI 12. 

 

The listing for the same model number has been spotted on multiple other certification sites including the European Economic Commission, Singapore's IMDA, and Malaysia's MCMC. 

Redmi Note 10 Pro India launch on the cards

Redmi Note 6 Pro receive MIUI 12 update

Xiaomi Mi 10i first sale to be held in India today

Redmi Note 10 Pro expected to launch soon

Mi 11 Lite to arrive with Snapdragon 732G: Report

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro get MIUI 12 update

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update in India

Nokia 6.3/6.4 renders leaked online revealing design

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies