Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max receive update with camera improvements

The latest Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max update

Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max have now started receiving a new update. The update brings improved camera performance to both smartphones.

The update comes with build number MIUI v12.0.6.0.RKFINXM and is said to be 278MB in size. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > About Phone > System Update.

The latest update doesn't come with the latest Android security patch. Both Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max run the February 2021 Android security patch.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant, Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs 16,998 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the 2.3Ghz octa core Snapdragon 732G.

The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box. For the optics, the smartphone sports a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness. It is powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset and is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box.

For the optics, the smartphone features a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.

Source