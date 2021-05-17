Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 Pro now available on open sale in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 17, 2021 3:49 pm

Latest News

6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be available for purchase through Amazon India, mi.com, Mi Home stores, and retail stores.
Advertisement

Redmi Note 10 Pro is now available for open sale in India which means, you can now buy the device anytime any day of the week.

 

Redmi India announced the open sale availability of Redmi Note 10 Pro on its Twitter handle. Interested customers who want to buy the smartphone, will not have to wait for flash sales now and can buy the smartphone 24x7.

Advertisement

 

As per the tweet, the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be available for purchase through Amazon India, mi.com, Mi Home stores, and retail stores.

 

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

 

Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications

 

The Redmi Note 10 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness. It is powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset and is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box. 

 

For the optics, the smartphone features a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter. 

Redmi Note 9 Pro goes on open sale in India

Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Mi 10i: Same but not the same

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max receive update with camera improvements

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme GT Neo Flash with 65W fast charging coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G gets Bluetooth Certification, points to an imminent launch

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies