Redmi Note 10 Pro now available on open sale in India

Redmi Note 10 Pro is now available for open sale in India which means, you can now buy the device anytime any day of the week.

Redmi India announced the open sale availability of Redmi Note 10 Pro on its Twitter handle. Interested customers who want to buy the smartphone, will not have to wait for flash sales now and can buy the smartphone 24x7.

As per the tweet, the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model of the Redmi Note 10 Pro will be available for purchase through Amazon India, mi.com, Mi Home stores, and retail stores.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness. It is powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset and is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box.

For the optics, the smartphone features a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.