Redmi Note 10 Lite surfaces again, launch imminent?

Redmi Note 10 Lite surfaced again recently as a new member in the Redmi Note 10 series. Now it has been tipped again to go official soon in India.

Redmi Note 10 Lite has surfaced at the IMEI database with the 2019106A1I model number. Tipster Mukul Sharma first tipped the listing. He revealed that the phone will be soon launched in India.

Earlier, Kacper Skrzypek (@kacskrz) on Twitter revealed that the phone with the model number 2109106A1I has codename “Curtana”. The “Curtana” is the codename of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which Xiaomi had introduced last year.

Redmi Note 10 Lite will be the rebadged Redmi Note 9 Pro in India. This means the company will launch last year’s phone under a new name.

At present, not many details about the specifications have been revealed. However, we expect more details to surface soon. In India, we have smartphones like Redmi Note 10, Note 10S, Note 10 Pro, Note 10T 5G, and the Note 10 Pro Max in the Redmi Note 10 series.

Meanwhile, to refresh the specs of the Redmi Note 9 Pro, the device features a 6.67-inch display with support for up to Full HD+ resolutions (2400×1080). Further, the display also has a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In addition, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. The chipset has been paired to up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 18 W fast charging and can be charged with the Type-C port.

The phone has a quad-camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel AI camera.