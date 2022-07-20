Redmi K50i launched in India with Dimensity 8100 SoC, Redmi Buds 3 Lite also debut

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi K50i smartphone in India with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. The device features a 144Hz AdaptiveSync display and comes with twelve 5G bands. The device also comes with liquid cooling and is IP53 rated as well.

The Redmi K50i has been launched in two variants in India including 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 25,999 and Rs 28,999, respectively. The device comes in Phantom Blue, Stealth Black, and Quick Silver colour options. ICICI bank card users can get an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 with EMI and non-EMI transactions. It will go on sale starting July 23 at 12AM IST via Mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Home stores, Croma outlets, and retail stores.

Redmi Buds 3 Lite are priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available at a special price of Rs 1,499 only for two days after the earbuds go on sale from July 31. The earbuds will go for sale in India through Amazon. Redmi is offering the TWS earphones in Black and White color options.

Redmi K50i Specifications

The Redmi K50i features a 6.6-inch (2,460×1,080 pixels) LCD display with a 144Hz seven-level refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also is also Dolby Vision certified and has full DC dimming support.

Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. There is also a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management. The device runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 and will get 2 years of major Android upgrades with 3 years of security patches.

For photos and videos, the Redmi K50i comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with 120-degree FoV and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel sensor for selfies.

Connectivity options on the Redmi K50i include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phones also come with dual stereo speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos. The device is IP53 rated and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an X-Axis vibration motor. The Redmi Note 11T Pro gets a larger 5,080 mAh dual-cell battery with 67W fast charging.

Read More: Vivo, Redmi, OnePlus stay quiet, launches hit all-time low for 2022: TMI Report Card June 2022

Redmi Buds 3 Lite Specifications

The Redmi Buds 3 Lite are backed by 6mm dynamic drivers that are tuned by Xiaomi Sound Lab. The earbuds do not offer ANC but the company claims that they offer decent noise blocking using a noise reduction algorithm. The Redmi Buds also feature a low latency gaming mode.

The earbuds sport touch controls so users can manage volume, reject/answer calls, turn off game mode, activate voice assistant, and more. The buds come with USB Type-C charging, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a claimed battery life of up to 18 hours with the charging case. The earbuds offer up to 5 hours of playback in a single charge. Lastly, the buds are IP54 rated and have ENC as well.