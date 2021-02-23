Advertisement

Redmi K40 spotted at Geekbench with Snapdragon 870 chipset

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 23, 2021 3:24 pm

Redmi K40 models will feature Samsung E4 AMOLED screens that support a 120Hz refresh rate.
Redmi is set to launch Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro smartphones on 25th February in China. Now ahead of the launch, Redmi K40 been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, revealing key specs.

As per the Geekbench listing, the Redmi K40 will be powered by a 1.80GHz Qualcomm processor coupled with 8 GB of RAM. However, we can expect the device to launch in more RAM variants as well.

For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box. The phone has appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking platform with M2012K11AC model number and ‘alioth’ codename. This codename is associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, which suggests that the phone will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC.

In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the handset has scored 1016 and 3332 points, respectively.

Recently, the company started teasing the key features of the upcoming K40 series.  The teaser image shared by the company shows the back panel of the device with a rectangle-shaped camera with an LED flash unit on its right side. The image is shown in Black colour with water-like pattern on the back.

Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi K40 models will feature Samsung E4 AMOLED screens that support a 120Hz refresh rate. They will also have a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera. The series will pack a 4520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. the company also confirmed Dolby Atoms, Stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio certification.

In the software department, the Redmi K40 series is expected to run the Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12.5 on top. Both are expected to come packed with up to 8GB DDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Redmi K40 series will be sporting an AI triple camera system and an LED flash. However, the camera details of the K40 series are yet to be confirmed. As per leaks, the Redmi K40 Pro will sport a 108MP main camera while the Redmi K40 could feature a 64MP primary sensor.

Xiaomi

 

