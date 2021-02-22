Advertisement

Redmi K40 series confirmed to come 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, Dolby Atmos, 4520mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 22, 2021 11:50 am

Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi K40 models will feature Samsung E4 AMOLED screens that support a 120Hz refresh rate. They will also have a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera.
Redmi is set to launch Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro smartphones on 25th February in China. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased the key features of the upcoming series.

Chinese celebrity Wang Yibo will be endorsing the Redmi K40 series in China.  The teaser image shared by the company shows its back panel design. The back panel of the device shows a rectangle-shaped camera with an LED flash unit on its right side. The image shows the device in Black colour with water-like pattern on the back.
Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi K40 models will feature Samsung E4 AMOLED screens that support a 120Hz refresh rate. They will also have a punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera.
The series will pack a 4520mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. the company also confirmed Dolby Atoms, Stereo speakers, Hi-Res audio certification. The Redmi K40 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The Redmi K40 phone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Both are expected to come packed with up to 8GB DDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In the software department, the Redmi K40 series is expected to run Android 11 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12.5 on top. The Redmi K40 series will be sporting an AI triple camera system and an LED flash. However, the camera details of the K40 series are yet to be confirmed. As per leaks, the Redmi K40 Pro will sport a 108MP main camera while the Redmi K40 could feature a 64MP primary sensor.

Redmi General Manager, Lu Weibing has already confirmed that the K40 Pro price will start at 2,999 yuan (Rs 33,993 approx.).

