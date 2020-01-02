Redmi K30 5G spotted on TENAA with 10GB RAM

Redmi K30 5G retail box image has also been officially shared by Lei Jun.

Advertisement

Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 standard edition were launched in China recently. The Redmi K30 5G comes in four variants 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256 GB variant. Now a TENAA listing of the Redmi K30 5G with 12GB RAM suggests that the company is working on to bring a new variant soon. Earlier 12GB RAM option of Redmi K30 5G was also spotted on TENAA



The TENAA listing with model number M2001G7AC suggests the existence of a 10GB RAM variant. It also shows that the phone will offer up to 256GB of internal storage. So, we can expect that a 10GB RAM + 256GB storage option variant could launch soon.



However, the 10GB RAM + 256GB storage variant could be arriving with a costlier price tag as the top variant of Redmi K30 5G with 8GB RAM + 256 GB variant is priced at 2899 Yuan.

Meanwhile, the Redmi K30 5G retail box image has also been officially shared by Lei Jun. Redmi K30 5G will go on sale in China starting from January 7.

Advertisement

To recall, the Redmi K30 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset. It features 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it and is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support



The Redmi K30 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it has a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.