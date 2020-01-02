  • 12:33 Jan 02, 2020

Advertisement

Redmi K30 5G spotted on TENAA with 10GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 02, 2020 10:29 am

Latest News

Redmi K30 5G retail box image has also been officially shared by Lei Jun.
Advertisement

Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 standard edition were launched in China recently. The Redmi K30 5G comes in four variants 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256 GB variant. Now a TENAA listing of the Redmi K30 5G with 12GB RAM suggests that the company is working on to bring a new variant soon. Earlier 12GB RAM option of Redmi K30 5G was also spotted on TENAA

The TENAA listing with model number M2001G7AC suggests the existence of a 10GB RAM variant. It also shows that the phone will offer up to 256GB of internal storage. So, we can expect that a 10GB RAM + 256GB storage option variant could launch soon.

However, the 10GB RAM + 256GB storage variant could be arriving with a costlier price tag as the top variant of Redmi K30 5G with 8GB RAM + 256 GB variant is priced at 2899 Yuan.

Meanwhile, the Redmi K30 5G retail box image has also been officially shared by Lei Jun. Redmi K30 5G will go on sale in China starting from January 7.

 

Advertisement

To recall, the Redmi K30 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset. It features 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it and is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support

The Redmi K30 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it has a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Redmi K30 5G official teaser revealed ahead of launch, Redmi K30 images leaked

Redmi K30 Pro with Snapdragon 865 to reportedly launch in March 2020

Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display announced

Redmi K30 5G spotted on TENAA with 12GB RAM

Redmi K30 5G to go on sale in China starting from January 7

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Redmi K30 5G Redmi K30 5G specs Redmi K30 5G price Redmi K30 5G launch

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo Find X2 teased by company, to launch soon

Samsung trademarks nine smartphones for its Galaxy A-series

Oppo A5 2020 price slashed again in India, now starts at Rs 11,490

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies