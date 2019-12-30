Redmi K30 5G to go on sale in China starting from January 7

Redmi K30 5G comes in White, Blue Red and Purple colours.

Redmi K30 5G and Redmi K30 standard edition were launched in China recently. The 4G variant of the Redmi K30 is already available for purchase in the country. Now the company has confirmed that the Redmi K30 5G will also be made available for purchase in China on January 7.

The Redmi K30 5G comes in four variants 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256 GB variant. It comes in White, Blue Red and Purple colours.

To recall, the Redmi K30 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset. It features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it and is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support



The Redmi K30 5G is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens. For the front, it has a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.