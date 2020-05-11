Advertisement

Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition launched with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 6GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 11, 2020 3:50 pm

Redmi K30 Speed Edition is the first smartphone in the world that comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 5G processor.
Xiaomi has today launched a new model under its  Redmi K30 series - Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition. The smartphone is priced at 1999 yuan (Rs 21,360 approx.) and will be available from jd.com starting from May 14. It comes in White, Blue Red, Purple and new Mint colours.

The Redmi K30 Speed Edition is the first smartphone in the world that comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 5G processor. It supports both 5G stand-alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks.

It comes with 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolutions, 120Hz refresh rate along with HDR 10 and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi K30 Speed Edition has 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and expandable memory up to 512GB via micro-sd card slot.

The Redmi K30 Speed Edition is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 lens with f/1.89 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, the phone comes with a dual-selfie camera with a 20-megapixel primary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

 
The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It runs on Android 10 with company’s custom MIUI 11 running on top of it and is backed by a 4500mAh battery with Redmi K30 5G sporting 30W fast charging support. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. The phone measures 165.3 x 76.6 x 8.79mm and it weighs 208 grams.

Tags: Redmi K30 Speed Edition Redmi K30 Speed Edition launch Redmi K30 Speed Edition specs Redmi K30 Speed Edition price Redmi K30 Speed Edition specifications Redmi K30

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

