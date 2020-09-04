Advertisement

Redmi 9A will go on sale for the first time today via Amazon, Mi.com

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 04, 2020 10:46 am

Redmi 9A comes in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue colour options.

Redmi 9A was launched in India earlier this week. The phone will now go on sale for the first time today at 12 P.M via Amazon and Mi.com.

 

Redmi 9A is priced in India at Rs 6,799, while the 3GB + 32GB variant is priced at Rs 7,499. The smartphone comes in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue colour options.

 

For the launch offers on Amazon, there is a five percent instant discount on HSBC Cashback Cards and a flat five percent off Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit card for Prime members. Further Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI options on select cards.

 

Redmi 9A Specifications

 

Redmi 9A comes loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

 

The Redmi 9A packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. It also has IR blaster, USB-C port and fast charging support. It lacks a fingerprint reader. The phone features a single 12-megapixel rear sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter placed inside the waterdrop-style notch.

 

The phone runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10 on top. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and USB Type-C. Redmi 9A measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weighs 194 grams.

