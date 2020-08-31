Redmi 9 first sale to be held today on Amazon and Mi.com

Redmi 9 comes in Sporty Orange, Sky Blue and Carbon Black colours.

Redmi 9 will go on its first sale to be held today on Amazon and Mi.com at 12 P.M. The phone was launched recently in India.



Redmi 9 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB and 64GB storage and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage options. Redmi 9 comes in Sporty Orange, Sky Blue and Carbon Black colours.

Redmi 9 Specifications



Redmi 9 comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM. There are 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options with external storage of up to 512GB via a microSD card card slot.



For the camera, the Redmi 9 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front camera features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.2 lens at the front.



The Redmi 9 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging and it runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. Further, the phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, Micro-USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures 164.9x77.07x9mm and weigh 196 grams.