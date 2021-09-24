Redmi 9 Activ launched in India, sale today

Xiaomi has brought yet another entry-level smartphone in India called the Redmi 9 Activ. The smartphone has silently appeared in an Amazon listing suggesting the smartphone will go on sale starting today. The smartphone shares almost all of the specifications with the vanilla Redmi 9 model.

An Amazon listing suggests that the smartphone will be available in two variants. This includes 4GB + 64GB as well as 6GB + 128GB trims. It will come in Carbon Black, Coral Green, and Metallic Purple colours. Xiaomi says that Redmi 9 Activ will go on sale today through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio. The price for the device is yet to be revealed.

Redmi 9 Activ Specifications

Redmi 9 Activ comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM. There are 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options with external storage of up to 512GB via a microSD card card slot.

For the camera, it is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front camera features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens at the front.

The Activ variant also runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Yet another smartphone that could launch in India soon as per a MySmartPrice report is the Redmi 9A Sport. This model is said to come in a Metallic Blue colour option. It will have 2GB and 3GB RAM variants, along with 32GB of onboard storage. Moreover, the display could be identical to the one present on Redmi 9 and 9 Activ. Redmi 9A Sport should have a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, a 13-megapixel camera on the back, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.