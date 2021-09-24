HomeNewsRedmi 9 Activ launched in India, sale today

Redmi 9 Activ launched in India, sale today

Redmi 9 Activ has been launched in India with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The smartphone apparently shares most of its specifications with the Redmi 9.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Redmi 9 Activ

Highlights

  • Redmi 9 Activ has been silently launched in India
  • Redmi 9 Activ looks similar to the Redmi 9
  • Redmi 9 Activ price hasn’t been revealed yet

Xiaomi has brought yet another entry-level smartphone in India called the Redmi 9 Activ. The smartphone has silently appeared in an Amazon listing suggesting the smartphone will go on sale starting today. The smartphone shares almost all of the specifications with the vanilla Redmi 9 model.

An Amazon listing suggests that the smartphone will be available in two variants. This includes 4GB + 64GB as well as 6GB + 128GB trims. It will come in Carbon Black, Coral Green, and Metallic Purple colours. Xiaomi says that Redmi 9 Activ will go on sale today through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio. The price for the device is yet to be revealed.

Redmi 9 Activ Specifications

Redmi 9 Activ comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution with 400 nits brightness, 70% NTSC colour gamut. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM. There are 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage options with external storage of up to 512GB via a microSD card card slot.

For the camera, it is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front camera features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.2 lens at the front.

Read More: Top 5 alternatives for Redmi Smart TVs in India

The Activ variant also runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Yet another smartphone that could launch in India soon as per a MySmartPrice report is the Redmi 9A Sport. This model is said to come in a Metallic Blue colour option. It will have 2GB and 3GB RAM variants, along with 32GB of onboard storage. Moreover, the display could be identical to the one present on Redmi 9 and 9 Activ. Redmi 9A Sport should have a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, a 13-megapixel camera on the back, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleDIZO Buds Z TWS earbuds launched in India
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.