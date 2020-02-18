  • 10:46 Feb 18, 2020

Redmi 8A Dual to go on sale for the first time today via Amazon and Mi.Com

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2020 10:34 am

Redmi 8A Dual is available in three colours - Midnight Grey, Sky White, and Sea Blue.

Redmi 8A Dual smartphone was recently launched in India. Now the phone will go on sale for the first time today at 12 noon Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Amazon.

 

The Redmi 8A Dual comes with a price tag of Rs 6,499 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 6,999. Both the memory variants are available in three colours - Midnight Grey, Sky White, and Sea Blue.

 

Launch offers include 5 percent instant discount for customers if buying using an ICICI Bank credit card EMI transaction on Mi.com.

 

Redmi 8A Dual features a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology.

 

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and it will be available with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13 megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12 micron and a 2 megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75 micron pixel size. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size.

Tags: Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual

 

