Redmi 8A Dual starts receiving Android 10 update in India

Xiaomi is rolling out Android 10 update to its Redmi 8A Dual budget smartphone in India. The Android update comes without MIUI 12 but the Redmi 8A Dual is eligible to receive the MIUI 12 update as well.



To recall, the Redmi 8A Dual smartphone was launched with Android 9.0 Pie operating system topped with MIUI 11.





The Android 10 update is based on MIUI 11. The built-in version number of this update is V11.0.1.0.QCQINXM. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > About Phone > System Update.



After the update, the Redmi 8A Dual users will be able to use features like Dark Theme, Smart Reply in messages, Focus mode, Live Caption, and others.

Redmi 8A Dual has a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology.



It has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12 micron and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75-micron pixel size. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture at the front.

