Advertisement

Redmi 8A Dual starts receiving Android 10 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 12:35 pm

Latest News

Redmi 8A Dual smartphone was launched with Android 9.0 Pie operating system topped with MIUI 11.
Advertisement

Xiaomi is rolling out Android 10 update to its Redmi 8A Dual budget smartphone in India. The Android update comes without MIUI 12 but the Redmi 8A Dual is eligible to receive the MIUI 12 update as well.

To recall, the Redmi 8A Dual smartphone was launched with Android 9.0 Pie operating system topped with MIUI 11.


The Android 10 update is based on MIUI 11. The built-in version number of this update is V11.0.1.0.QCQINXM. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > About Phone > System Update.

After the update, the Redmi 8A Dual users will be able to use features like Dark Theme, Smart Reply in messages, Focus mode, Live Caption, and others.

 

Redmi 8A Dual has a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and USB Type-C port along with reverse charging technology.

It has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12 micron and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 1.75-micron pixel size.  For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture at the front.

Advertisement

Redmi 8A Dual 64GB storage variant launched in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi 8A Dual price again hiked in India

Realme C11 vs Redmi 8A: Clash of Budget Smartphones

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Redmi 8A Dual

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy S10 series gets One UI 2.5 update

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Thom Browne Edition announced

Poco X3 confirmed to launch on September 7

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters
Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more

Micromax TWS, Jio Fibre New plans, Samsung Galaxy M51 and more
Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?

Micromax: Will it able to make a comeback?
Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies