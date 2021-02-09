Advertisement

Redmi 8A Dual get MIUI 12 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 09, 2021 3:46 pm

Redmi 8A Dual MIUI 12 update brings the January 2021 Android security patch.
Lately, Xiaomi has been rolling out MIUI 12 update to its older affordable smartphones. The latest to join the bandwagon is Redmi 8A Dual which has now started receiving its MIUI 12 update in India. The update brings the re-designed MIUI 12 user interface to the device.

The device was launched back in February last year in India with MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie. The device was later updated to Android 10 in September based on MIUI 11. Now, the phone has received the MIUI 12 update.

The update comes with build number MIUI V12.0.1.0.QCQINXM and is said to be 487MB in size. The update brings January 2021 Android security patch as well to the device. In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings > About Phone > System Update.

After the update, the Redmi 8A Dual users will be able to use features like new Floating Window, Enhanced Privacy Protection features such as Interceptor, Flare, Hidden Mask Mode.

Recently Xiaomi also rolled out the MIUI 12 stable update to its Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A smartphones in India. Redmi 8A MIUI 12 update comes with version MIUI V12.0.1.0.QCPINXM, while the Redmi 8 is receiving MIUI 12 update with version V12.0.1.0.QCNINXM.

To recall the specs, Redmi 8A Dual has a 6.22-inch (720x1520 pixels) screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The phone has a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

