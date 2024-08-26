Redmi 14C: Everything We Know

Redmi is gearing up to launch a new entry-level handset outside India, called Redmi 14C. Successor to the Redmi 13C, the 14C is expected to boast of a new design along with an upgraded Chipset as well. Here’s everything we know about the 14C including its launch timeline.

Redmi 14C: Launch Date

The 14C is going to launch in Vietnam on August 31, as confirmed by the brand itself.

Redmi 14C: Design, Specs

The Redmi 14C will have a design completely different from last year’s Redmi 13C. Revealed via a Veitnamese retailer listing which has now been taken down, the 14C will consist of a large circular camera module housing two cameras along with a flashlight. It is expected to debut in three shades, including green, black, and a blue shade which’ll have a gradient silver colour too.

As for the leaked specs, the front of the handset features a 6.88-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It also packs a decently sized 5,160mAh battery with 18W Fast charging speeds. For biometrics, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The rear will include a 50MP primary sensor, likely with a 2MP additional sensoe but that hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The retailer listing also doesn’t confirm the phone’s processor, but rumours suggest it could be the MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra, which is a decent upgrade from the Helio G85 we saw in Redmi 13C. Storage variants will include 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.