Redmi 13C series launched in India: The best or did they got lost in the rest?

Redmi has launched its 13C series smartphones in India, consisting of the Redmi 13C 4G as well as the Redmi 13C 5G. The new smartphones are poised to be one of the cheapest set of smartphones Xiaomi offers, both in the 4G and the 5G segment. However, are they ordinary devices or have the power to stand out? We’ll find that out by comparing them with their main competitor in their own price segments.

Redmi 13C: Price, Specs, Main Competitor

The Redmi 13C is available in variants including:

4GB + 128GB – Rs 8,999

6GB + 128GB – Rs 9,999

8GB + 256GB – Rs 11,499

It is available in Stardust Black or Starshine Green shades. It is scheduled for sale from 12 PM IST on December 12 via Mi.com, Amazon India, and Xiaomi retail stores.

The Redmi 13C in India is slightly different from the global variant, where a macro sensor replaces a depth sensor, and an 8MP front-facing sensor instead of a 5MP one. The Indian version further has an inferior chipset, while the rest of the specs remain similar. The Redmi 13C sports a 6.74-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass protection, up to 90Hz refresh rate, and DC dimming support.

Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage, which is expandable up to 1TB. The global variant has the Helio G99 processor.

There is a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2MP macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, an 8MP front-facing camera will be included.

Additionally, connectivity options will include support for Bluetooth v5.3, a Dual SIM, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Coming to the main competitor of the Redmi 13C, it is the Lava Blaze 2 5G. At the same price tag, the Blaze 2 5G, as the name suggests, supports 5G and gets a better chipset, MediaTek Dimensity 6020. While the rest of the specifications remain similar, the only drawback here is that you get less storage. There’s also a 6GB + 128GB model, which is priced at Rs 10,999. Overall, the Redmi 13C is a decent offering but fails to trouble Blaze 2 5G.

Redmi 13C 5G: Price, Specs, Main Competitor

The Redmi 13C series has a 5G model, which is priced at:

4GB + 128GB – Rs 10,999

6GB + 128GB – Rs 12,499

8GB + 256GB – Rs 14,499

It comes in Startrail Black, Startrail Silver, or Startrail Green colour options. The device will be available for purchase starting 12 PM IST on December 16. It will be sold via Mi.com, Amazon India, and Xiaomi retail stores.

The Redmi 13C 5G specifications include a 6.74-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass protection, up to 90Hz refresh rate, and DC dimming support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor paired with UFS 2.2 storage and LPDDR4x RAM. There’s also an SD card slot for storage expansion.

There is a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture and an unspecified auxiliary lens. For selfies, a 5MP front-facing camera will be included.

Additionally, connectivity options will include support for Bluetooth v5.3, a Dual SIM, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Redmi 13C 5G handset runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

The main competition of Redmi 13C 5G is Realme Narzo 60x 5G. Starting at Rs 12,999, the Narzo 60x 5G gets you a better panel with a higher refresh rate and a sharper full-HD+ resolution. Then, it gets you the same Chipset as Redmi’s device but has 4GB RAM, whereas Redmi’s handset has 6GB in the middle variant.

While cameras would have to be tested, we can say Realme Narzo 60x 5G has better battery stats too, with a higher 33W fast charging speed. The Narzo 60x 5G is a much better device in almost every aspect and wins the competition against the Redmi 13C 5G.

Both the smartphones in the Redmi 13C series are decent offerings, but we don’t feel they are the best you can get in their respective price ranges, purely based on the specifications of the other devices.