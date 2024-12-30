Redmi 14C 5G India Launch: What to Expect?

Redmi 14C 5G India launch is all set to take place on January 6 and ahead of the event, the brand has confirmed the device’s design as well as its display specifications. The device looks identical to the 4G model that was launched in global markets earlier in August this year.

Redmi 14C 5G India Launch Details

Redmi confirmed the design of the 14C 5G via its website, suggesting it will be made available in three colours, including purple, a gradient of blue and silver, and a black model. These colours are dubbed Midnight Black, Dreamy Purple, and Starry Blue for the Redmi 14C 4G model. The device seems to have dual rear cameras housed inside a circular model.

As for the specifications, the device will have a 6.88-inch HD+ 120Hz display which is identical to the 4G model. It will also be TÜV Rheinland certified. While the company didn’t confirm any other specifications, leaks suggest it will pack the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

The handset may run on Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box. There could be a 5160mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, and it comprises a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 Aperture and an AI secondary lens. For selfies, a 5MP f/2.2 front-facing camera may be included.

Additionally, connectivity options should include support for Bluetooth v5.4, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, FM Radio, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It will also get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and may have a splash-resistant body.

Going by the specifications, the device may launch with a sub-Rs 10,000 price tag. However, keep in mind that this is a speculative figure based on Redmi’s past pricing trends while the official pricing will be revealed on January 6, 2025.