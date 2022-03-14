Redmi 10C goes official with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50MP Dual Cameras

Redmi has launched the Redmi 10C in the Redmi 10 series in Nigeria. The phone comes with 6.71-inch display, Snapdragon 680, 50MP dual rear cameras, 5000mAh battery and more.

Let us take a look at Redmi 10C price, specifications, features and more details.

Pricing Details

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced at NGN 78,000 which is approx. Rs 14,225. The other variant with 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage is priced at NGN 87,000 which is approx. Rs 15,900. It comes in black, blue, and green colour options.

Redmi 10C Specifications

Redmi 10 C comes with a 6.71-inch LCD display. However, it is not yet known if the smartphone will feature either HD+ or FHD+ resolution.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. The processor will be coupled with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. There is also be a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone.

Moreover, the phone packs a square-shaped dual rear camera system with an LED flash. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensors. Further, on the front, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter housed in the punch-hole cutout in the display.

In addition, the device comes with a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Besides, it runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 OS. The other details of the phone are yet to be confirmed.

Xiaomi is launching the Redmi 10 in India on March 17. The Redmi 10 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi 10C. The phone will be available on Flipkart after its launch in India.

The Redmi 10 will be powered by a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The phone will sport a water-drop display at the top with a thick chin but its exact screen size is not known. On the back, there will be a dual-camera setup. The camera configuration will be a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor. It is likely to feature a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Further, the device is expected to feature MIUI 13 out of the box.