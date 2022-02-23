Redmi 10A specs revealed, launch imminent?

HomeNewsRedmi 10A specs revealed, launch imminent?

Redmi 10A full specs have been leaked online. The phone is said to be launched soon in China in the coming days.

By Meenu Rana
A new Redmi smartphone will be launching soon. Dubbed as Redmi 10A, the phone has been spotted on the TENAA certification website revealing its complete specifications.

The Redmi 10A will be the successor to the Redmi 9A which was launched India back in 2020. The upcoming Redmi 10A with 220233L2C model number was spotted at China’s 3C certification site earlier this month. The listings suggest its imminent launch in the country.

Redmi 10A rumored specifications

As per the TENAA listing, the phone may sport a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720×1600 pixels HD+ resolution. It will be packed by an unknown octa-core processor with a 2.0GHz clock speed. Earlier reports suggest that there my be a Helio G25 chipset. It may come with 2GB, 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM.

In addition, the storage options might include 32GB, 64GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB. internal storage. It will run on the Android 11 operating system on the software front.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will be equipped with a dual camera setup. There will be a 13-megapixel rear shooter and a 5-megapixel front sensor.

Further, the listing tells us that the Redmi 10A will be packed by a 4,900mAh battery with a 10W charging support. There is no mention of the presence of a fingerprint scanner. It is likely that the phone will not sport any fingerprint scanner.

The TENAA listing mentions pink, grey, blue, orange, silver, red, black, green, yellow, white, and violet colour variants. Lastly, the phone measures 164.9 x 77 x 9mm and weighs 194 grams.

  • ChipsetHelio G25
  • RAM (GB)2, 4, 6, 8
  • Storage (GB)64, 28
  • Display6.53-inch
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera13MP + 5MP
  • Battery5000
  • Operating SystemAndroid 11
 

