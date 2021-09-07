Redmi 10 Prime first sale to be held today

Redmi 10 Prime was launched in India last week. Now the Redmi 10 Prime will be on sale for the first time in the country today.

Redmi 10 Prime Sale Details

The phone will be available for purchase today at 12 PM IST via Amazon and official Xiaomi outlets. The phone is priced at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version. The 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version will cost you Rs 14,499. It comes in Astral White, Bifrost White, and Phantom Black colours.

The launch offer includes up to Rs 750 instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards and EMI. There is also a 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards for Prime members and 3 percent for non-Prime members.

Specs

Redmi 10 Prime comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. In addition, the display further comes with a 90Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 400 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU. The processor will be coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also be a microSD card slot for more storage in the phone.

The phone packs a quad rear camera system with an LED flash. There is a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash. Then there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and two 2-megapixel sensors – a depth and a macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Further, on the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in the punch-hole cutout in the display.

The device comes with a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There is also 9W reverse wired charging. It runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.

Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is a side fingerprint sensor as well.

The phone measures 161.95×75.57×9.56mm and weighs about 192 grams.