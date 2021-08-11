Mi MIX 4, Mi Pad 5 series, Xiaomi sound, new TVs launched

Xiaomi finally ended yesterday’s event with the launch of a bunch of products. The brand has launched the Mi MIX 4, Mi Pad 5, Mi Pad 5 Pro, Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Sound speaker, Mi TV Master and Mi TV 6 OLED. The Mi MIX 4 comes with an under-display camera as the leaks had already suggested. The flagship tablet lineup aims to compete with Apple’s iPad Pro.

Here’s the pricing for all the products Xiaomi launched:

Mi Pad 5 6GB + 128GB: CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,900) 6GB + 256GB: CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,400)



Mi Pad 5 Pro 6GB + 128GB: CNY 2,499 (approx Rs 28,700) 6GB + 256GB: CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 32,100)



Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G 8GB + 256GB: CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 40,200)



Mi MIX 4 8GB + 128GB: CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 57,400) 8GB + 256GB: CNY 5,299 (approx Rs 60,900) 12GB + 256GB: CNY 5,799 (approx Rs 66,600) 12GB + 512GB: CNY 6,299 (approx Rs 72,300)



Mi TV 6 OLED 55-inch: CNY 4,999 (approx Rs 57,400) 65-inch: CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 80,400)



Xiaomi Sound Smart Speaker: CNY 499 (approx Rs 5,700)

Mi TV Master 77-inch: CNY 19,999 (approx Rs 2,29,700)

There’s no update on whether these devices will also arrive in markets outside China.

Mi MIX 4 Specifications

The Mi MIX 4 sports a curved 6.67-inch AMOLED panel. Further, it should have a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and a 120Hz refresh rate. There is 10bit colour depth, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision support and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. There is up to 12GB of RAM on offer with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage.

There is a triple camera setup on the rear of the device. It consists of a 100-megapixel Samsung HMX lens with OIS, a 13-megapixel free-form ultrawide-angle lens with a 120-degree FOV, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, there is a 20MP Camera under panel (CUP) sensor for selfies.

Xiaomi says that with its micro-diamond pixel technology, the front camera of the Mi MIX 4 reduces pixel sizes and increases pixel brightness. It has transparent subpixel circuits to minimize light diffraction.

The device is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, A-GPS, USB-C, NFC, UWB and a Type-C port for charging. Additional features include stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, Hi-Res audio support, X-axis linear motor, IR Blaster and IP55 certified body.

Mi Pad 5 Specifications

The Mi Pad 5 comes with an 11-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) LCD display. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz, 500 nits of peak brightness, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 860 processor paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It has a single 13-megapixel shooter at the back with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The tablet packs an 8720mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It will take 91 minutes to charge the tablet from 0 to 100%. The Mi Pad 5 runs on MIUI for Pad based on Android 11. For connectivity, the tablet includes LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet weighs 511 grams. Additional features include a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Audio and Stylus support.

Mi Pad 5 Pro, Pad 5 Pro 5G Specifications

The Mi Pad 5 Pro models also come with the same display as the Mi Pad 5. There’s an 11-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,600 pixels) LCD display. It has a refresh rate of 120Hz, 500 nits of peak brightness, with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

However, these tablets are powered by a more powerful Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Mi Pad 5 Pro has 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Pad 5 Pro 5G comes in only one variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Mi Pad 5 Pro has a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera. The 5G variant gets a 50MP primary sensor with a 5MP secondary sensor. Both of them have an 8MP selfie cam. They are backed by a slightly smaller 8600mAh battery with 67W fast charging. It can charge the tablets to 100% from 0 in 67 minutes.

Connectivity options include 5G (only on Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G), NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and USB Type-C port for charging. There are 8 speakers on both of these tablets with Dolby Audio and Hi-Res audio support. Both of them run on MIUI for Pad based on Android 11.

Xiaomi Sound Speaker Specifications

The Xiaomi Sound aims to deliver 360-degree omnidirectional audio. It is designed with Harman AudioEFX sound. The speaker comes with Ultra-wideband support and has Bluetooth v5.2 for wireless connectivity.

Mi TV 6 OLED Specifications

The Mi TV 6 OLED comes in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes. It has an OLED panel with a 1000000:1 contrast ratio and 800 nits of peak brightness. Further, the TV also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and IMAX enhanced technologies.

Mi TV Master 77-inch Specifications

The Mi TV Master 77-inch sports a 10-bit 120Hz OLED V21 display that has a 1500000:1 contrast ratio and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The TV comes with 70W speakers tuned by Harman Kardon. Connectivity options include UWB, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6. The TV also has HDMI 2.1 + VRR. Moreover, the Mi TV Master 77-inch model has dedicated support for Xbox gamers.