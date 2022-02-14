Redmi 10 2022 debuts with Helio G88 SoC, 4GB RAM

Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone under its Redmi series globally, called the Redmi 10 2022. The smartphone has been leaked multiple times in the past since December of last year. The official specifications of the Redmi 10 2022 has now officially been unveiled. However, the pricing of the smartphone is yet to be confirmed.

Redmi 10 2022 Specifications

The Redmi 10 2022 sports a 6.5-inch punch-hole display that offers a Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 405 ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM with up to 128 GB of eMMC storage which can be expanded using a MicroSD card.

The device has a quad camera setup at the back with a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, a 120-degree 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro camera, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The device runs on Android 11 and MIUI 12.5. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging.

For security, it supports face unlock and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device offers connectivity options such as dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. Additional features include IR blaster, dual speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a splash-resistant body.

