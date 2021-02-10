Recycled tiktok will not be promoted on Reels: Instagram

Instagram will be making changes to its algorithm in which if it detects a TikTok watermark in a video that users are uploading to Reels, it will not recommend that Reels video to users.

Advertisement

Instagram launched Reels last year after the ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, in India. Now Instagram has announced that recycled TikTok will not be promoted on Reels. This comes after users record their videos using TikTok and then upload to Instagram.



Instagram says that it won’t be promoting such videos on Reels. To remind you, videos shared from TikTok have a visible watermark at the bottom on Instagram. So now Instagram will be making changes to its algorithm in which if it detects a TikTok watermark in a video that users are uploading to Reels, it will not recommend that Reels video to users.



In an emailed statement to The Verge, Instagram spokesperson Devi Narasimhan said, “We’re building on what we’ve learned from Explore to recommend fun and entertaining videos in places like the Reels tab, and personalize the experience. We are getting better at using ranking signals that help us predict whether people will find a reel entertaining and whether we should recommend it.”



Along with this, Instagram posted a couple of guidelines on its Creators account to give Instagram users tips on how to make content that’s likely to be seen and promoted. Instagram says that creators should also refrain from posting videos with borders around them or ones that are mostly covered up with text).



Instagram suggests sharing vertical videos and using music you create yourself or original audio from other Reels. Otherwise, you can use music from Instagram’s library. They also suggest “starting a trend” that others can participate in, like dance crazes, as well as “entertaining” and “fun” content.