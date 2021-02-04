Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launched in India, price starts Rs 19,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G packs a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 120Hz Samsung AMOLED flexible screen with 240Hz touch sampling rate

Realme has finally today announced the launch of its new Realme X7 series in India. The company has launched Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro 5G smartphones.

Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro Pricing Details



The Realme X7 comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 21,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB option. The Realme X7 Pro is priced at Rs 29,999 for 8GB + 128GB option.





Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro Colours and Availability



Realme X7 comes in Nebula and Space Silver colours. Realme X7 Pro comes in Mystic Black and Fantasy colours. Realme X7 will be available on Flipkart starting February 12 while Realme X7 will be available on Flipkart starting February 10.





Realme X7 Pro specifications



The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 2500nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.



The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. It has phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.





The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.8 x 75.1 x 8.5mm and weighs 184 grams.





Realme X7 specifications

The Realme X7 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass protection and with up to 600 nits brightness. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Hi-Res Audio.



The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor. For the front, the 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.





The phone packs a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and it runs Android 10 with realme UI. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm and weighs 175 grams.



