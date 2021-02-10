Realme X7 Pro first sale to be held at 12 PM today on Flipkart and Realme.com

Realme X7 Pro comes in Mystic Black and Fantasy colours.

Realme X7 Pro was launched in India along with Realme X7 earlier this month. Now the phone will go on its first sale today. Realme X7 will go on sale on 12th February.

Realme X7 Pro will be available for consumers on realme.com, Flipkart.com today from 12 noon. The device is priced at Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB option. Realme X7 Pro comes in Mystic Black and Fantasy colours.

Launch offers include Flat Rs 2000 instant discount for ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI and flat Rs 1500 instant discount for Axis Bank Cards and EMI.

Realme has also announced the new 'Real Upgrade program' in which one can get the phone by paying only 70%. After one year, you can pay the remaining amount to get the phone. Otherwise, one can return the phone and upgrade to a new Realme smartphone for 70% of the cost. Same like, Realme X7, one can get the phone by paying only 70%.

Realme X7 Pro specifications



The Realme X7 Pro is loaded with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 2500nits brightness and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, super linear stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.



The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone runs Android 10 with realme UI, but it will get the Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 update soon. It has a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with Sony IMX686 sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with 119-degree wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel retro portrait lens and 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. For the front, the 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.45 aperture.



The phone is loaded with a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support that offers 100% charge in 35 minutes. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5, GPS (L1 + L5)/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.8 x 75.1 x 8.5mm and weighs 184 grams.