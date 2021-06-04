Realme X7 Max 5G to go on sale for the first time today on Flipkart and realme.com

Realme X7 Max features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

Realme launched Realme X7 Max 5G in India earlier this week. Now the phone will go on sale for the first time in the country today.

Realme X7 Max 5G can be purchased from Flipkart, and Realme Store today starting at 12:00 PM.

The Realme X7 Max comes in two variants where the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 26,999 while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. The phone will be available for purchase in three colour options - Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way.

Realme X7 Max Specifications

Realme X7 Max features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers 50% charge in 16 minutes.

On the back, the smartphone has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

On the connectivity front, the handset supports dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 158.5 x 73.3x 8.4mm and it weighs 179 grams.