Realme X7 Max 5G first sale is live, is it worth buying?

The Realme X7 Max 5G has gone on sale in India for the first time today. Is it worth buying at its price? Let's have a look

Realme X7 Max 5G is the latest premium mid-ranger from Realme with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. It is the first smartphone in India to come with this processor and is priced aggressively considering what the competition is giving at the same price.

The Realme X7 Max comes in two variants where the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 26,999 while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. In our comparison of the phone with the iQOO 7, we found out that the Realme X7 Max 5G has a slight edge over the phone, and the pricing played a major role as a deciding factor in the comparison.

The design on the Realme X7 Max is not the most unique, and we have seen similar types of designs from the brand in the past. Realme has also faced criticism for the huge 'Dare to leap' branding and the positioning of the logo on the back, but it seems like the company doesn't want to give up on this design just yet.

The X7 Max 5G sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. An AMOLED panel means you get more punchy colours than an LCD panel, along with higher brightness. As it's a 1080p resolution screen, the picture on display should appear sharp.

A 120Hz refresh rate will make it more appealing for you to scroll through, giving a smooth effect. Pairing that with 360Hz of touch sampling rate means the screen will register and respond to your touch faster. To conclude, the Realme X7 Max may have one of the most impressive displays out there that won't disappoint you in any way.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, the phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone lacks a MicroSD card slot. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0. It packs a 4500mAh with 50W charging that offers a 50% charge in 16 minutes.

In our testing with phones powered by this processor, the device faces no kinds of lags and flies through everything thrown at it. Even the gaming performance was stable. It also depends on how the company has tweaked the software to complement the hardware but considering past Realme phones, which we have reviewed, performance shouldn't be an issue. With up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage, the Realme X7 Max 5G will keep more apps in memory, resulting in faster launching of apps.

With UFS 3.1 storage, you will be able to perform the in-app functions faster, and the phone will install and run new applications quicker than a phone that comes with UFS 2.2 storage.

For software, we have observed that Oppo's ColorOS heavily inspire Realme UI. As it is based on the latest Android 11 available for consumers, the software won't be an issue. We have seen that Realme offers a bunch of customization options in their phones along with decent performance.

On the camera front, the Realme X7 Max has a triple-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP sensor with a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor with a macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 16MP shooter.

Off late, inconsistent Cameras have been the weak point of Realme, and we are not sure how X7 Max will perform. The cameras on paper are not truly disappointing but are average at best. But as we haven't used the Realme X7 Max, we can only hope that Realme will not repeat the old camera issue in its device.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1,GPS/GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 158.5 x 73.3x 8.4mm, and it weighs 179 grams. With all the latest connectivity modules such as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, it looks like Realme has made an all-rounder for the price segment it has released the phone in. At just 179 grams, the phone should feel light in hand along with a slim profile with a good grip.

The Realme X7 Max 5G seems to be a decent device in terms of specs on paper, but it doesn't stand out. We would suggest exploring other devices in the market and keeping a tab on new launches from other brands.