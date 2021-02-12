Realme X7 first sale to be held today at 12 noon

The Realme X7 comes in Nebula and Space Silver colours.

Realme X7 was launched in India along with Realme X7 Pro earlier this month. Now Realme X7 will go on its first sale today.

The phone will be available for consumers on realme.com, Flipkart.com today from 12 noon. It comes in Nebula and Space Silver colours.

The Realme X7 comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 21,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB option.

Launch offers include Flat Rs 2000 instant discount for ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI and flat Rs 1500 instant discount for Axis Bank Cards and EMI.

Realme X7 specifications

The Realme X7 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass protection and with up to 600 nits brightness. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.



The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor. For the front, the 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.





The phone packs a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and it runs Android 10 with realme UI, but it will get the Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 update soon. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm and weighs 175 grams.