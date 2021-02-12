Advertisement

Realme X7 first sale to be held today at 12 noon

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 12, 2021 10:29 am

Latest News

The Realme X7 comes in Nebula and Space Silver colours.
Advertisement

Realme X7 was launched in India along with Realme X7 Pro earlier this month. Now Realme X7 will go on its first sale today.

 

The phone will be available for consumers on realme.com, Flipkart.com today from 12 noon. It comes in Nebula and Space Silver colours.

Advertisement

 

The Realme X7 comes with a price tag of Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and Rs 21,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB option.

 

Launch offers include Flat Rs 2000 instant discount for ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI and flat Rs 1500 instant discount for Axis Bank Cards and EMI.

 

Realme X7 specifications

 

The Realme X7 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass protection and with up to 600 nits brightness. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.


The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone is loaded with a  triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel 119° ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel 4cm macro sensor. For the front, the 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.


The phone packs a 4,310mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and it runs Android 10 with realme UI, but it will get the Android 11 with realme UI 2.0 update soon. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 160.9 x 74.4 x 8.1mm and weighs 175 grams.

Realme CEO teases Transparent Version of Realme X7 Pro ahead of launch

Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro launched in India, price starts Rs 19,999

ESPNcricinfo and Realme partner for the India-England series, get a chance to win Realme X7 5G phone

Realme X7 Pro first sale to be held at 12 PM today on Flipkart and Realme.com

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M62 and A32 to launch in India soon, support pages go live

Mi 11 Ultra shows up in hands-on video

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies