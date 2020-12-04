Advertisement

Realme X50 Pro 5G receives UI 2.0 based on Android 11

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 04, 2020 1:36 pm

Latest News

The Realme UI 2.0 roll-out is being released in batches.
Realme has started rolling out the update for Realme UI 2.0 for its 5G flagship Realme X50 Pro 5G starting today. To recall, the smartphone was launched running Android 10 based Realme UI 1.0.

 

According to the company, based on Android 11, the Realme UI 2.0 is one of the most customizable and seamless OS in the market, created for a highly personalized UI experience for the Gen Z user.

Realme has worked closely with Google and was one of the first phone manufacturers to provide Android 11 to its users after Google officially released it in September, the company said in a statement.

 

The Realme UI 2.0 is based on three pillars, which were segmented from the Gen Z consumer requirements i.e. creativity, sociality, and productivity. The upgraded Realme UI 2.0 meets the diversified requirements across these categories.

 

With the Realme UI 2.0, customers can choose notification bar colours, shortcut buttons, settings for interface icons, and other 23 interfaces. Realme UI 2.0 also offers exciting features that enhance social media experiences. For example, the new subtitle stitching feature allows users to share favourite movies and lines seamlessly, while the Dual-mode music enables sharing of favourite tracks with friends. 

 

In addition, with the support of Deepsea Privacy Plan and Security Shield, the Realme UI 2.0 assures that the user's data and information are safe and secure. 

 

The Realme UI 2.0 also offers a 45% improvement in system resource utilization, resulting in a 32% increase in system speed and a 17% increase in frame rate stability over the previous generation.

 

Realme X50 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 was the first 5G flagship smartphone in India was launched in February this year.  The Realme X50 Pro is now priced at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option, Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

 

Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Preview Release Program announced in India

How to get Android 11 Preview on Realme X50 Pro?

Latest News from Realme



