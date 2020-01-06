  • 17:08 Jan 06, 2020

Realme X50 5G key specs revealed by TENAA listing

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2020 4:45 pm

Realme X50 phone will be fueled by a 4,100mAh display supports 30W fast charging.
Realme is gearing up for the launch of its much-anticipated Realme X50 5G on January 7 in China. Now Realme X50 5G has now been spotted on TENAA, revealing its key specifications.

The TENAA listing carries the model number RMX2051 and it confirms that Realme X50 5G will feature a 6.57-inch display and it will measure 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9mm. The Snapdragon 765G-driven smartphone will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB native storage. The listing also mentions that the phone will be fueled by a 4,100mAh display supports 30W fast charging. It will come in four colours - Blue, Purple, Black, and Gold.

TENAA reveals its storage variants as 6GB, 8GB and12 GB RAM with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The device lacks support for a microSD card slot. There will be a fingerprint scanner under the power button on the right edge of the device.

The phone has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel main lens, an 8-megapixel lens, a 12-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel lens.  For the front, it will feature dual-punch hole design. The phone will feature a combination of 32-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The Realme X50 5G will boot Android 10.

 

Realme X50 is said to come with a price tag of 2,199 Yuan for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, 2,499 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage will be available for 2,799 Yuan.

