Realme X3 gets its first update update in India

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its latest Realme X3 smartphone in India. The update comes with a host of new features along with some bug fixes.

The update comes with version number RMX2081_11_A.31 and it is around 200MB in size. The official changelog reveals that the update June 2020 security patch. It also adds Realme PaySa application and Realme Link app. The update optimises screen brightness and it also optimises the occasional heating issue of the side fingerprint sensor.

The update also optimises occasional device crash issues while using the phone and it also improves photographing quality and brings some fixes to known issues. It also brings fixes for the occasional lagging and it also improves the stability of the system. The update was reported by GSMArena.

To recall, the company launched Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom in India this week. The Realme X3 comes with a price tag of Rs25,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option is priced at Rs 24,999. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at a price tag of Rs 32,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,999. The phones will go on sale starting from June 30, 2020 on Realme.com and Flipkart.

The Realme X3 series is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor along with Adreno 630 GPU. The smartphone is available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.