Advertisement

Realme X3 gets its first update update in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 27, 2020 2:27 pm

Latest News

The update comes with version number RMX2081_11_A.31 and it is around 200MB in size.

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its latest Realme X3 smartphone in India. The update comes with a host of new features along with some bug fixes. 

 

The update comes with version number RMX2081_11_A.31 and it is around 200MB in size. The official changelog reveals that the update June 2020 security patch. It also adds Realme PaySa application and Realme Link app. The update optimises screen brightness and it also optimises the occasional heating issue of the side fingerprint sensor. 

 

The update also optimises occasional device crash issues while using the phone and it also improves photographing quality and brings some fixes to known issues. It also brings fixes for the occasional lagging and it also improves the stability of the system. The update was reported by GSMArena.

 

To recall, the company launched Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom in India this week. The Realme X3 comes with a price tag of Rs25,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage option is priced at Rs 24,999. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at a price tag of Rs 32,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,999. The phones will go on sale starting from June 30, 2020 on Realme.com and Flipkart.

 

The Realme X3 series is loaded with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels along with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor along with Adreno 630 GPU. The smartphone is available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

 

Realme Buds Q confirmed to launch on June 25 in India alongside Realme X3 series

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India

Realme X3 SuperZoom vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Which one should you buy?

Latest News from Realme

Tags: Realme X3 Realme X3 launch Realme X3 update Realme X3 new update Realme X3 features Realme smartphones Realme

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei Nova 7i with Kirin 810 chipset to reportedly launch in India soon

Samsung Galaxy A51s 5G, Galaxy A71s 5G smartphones spotted online

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ gets a new update in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA

Very few non Chinese Mobile options in the market: AIMRA
40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more

40% people asking for non Chinese mobiles at retail counters, Spotify on Amazon and more
Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?

Desi Tadka: Can Bharat Browser make it Big?
BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto

BSNL cashback, Poco price hike, Oneplus Z, Realme X3, Samsung Galaxy M51 delayed, Ola Auto
Realme Bud Q Review

Realme Bud Q Review
Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more

Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies