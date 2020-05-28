Advertisement

Realme X2 Pro update rolls out with May security patch, DocVault ID feature and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 5:43 pm

Realme X2 Pro update further fixes the issue of touch failure in some scenes during PUBG.
Realme has rolled out a new software update to its Realme X2 Pro smartphone. The update brings May 2020 Security Patch along with other improvements.

Realme took to its online community to announce the arrival of the new software update for its Realme X2 Pro. The update comes with version number RMX1931EX_11.C.27 and it is 424MB in size. The official changelog reveals that the update brings the latest security patch and adds the DocVault ID feature, optimizes screen recording feature.

The update further fixes the issue of touch failure in some scenes during PUBG. It fixes the issue that phone restarted after the screen stuck during WeChat calls. Apart from all these, the update also fixes some known issues and improved system stability.

In order to check for the latest update, users can go to Settings>Software Update. Realme in its forum post has mentioned it is a staged rollout, the update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

Find the complete change log below:

 

UI Version:  RMX1931EX_11.C.27

 

Security

● Android security patch: May, 2020

 

Applications

● Added DocVault

 

Screen Recording

● Optimized screen recording feature

 

Known issue fixed

● Fixed the issue of touch failure in some scenes during PUBG

● Fixed the issue that phone restarted after the screen stuck during WeChat calls

 

System

● Fixed some known issues and improved system stability


Realme recently announced the launch of a new long-term Beta programme for Realme X2 Pro. With this, users will be able to explore new features and will be able to test Android 11 beta versions before others. Realme X2 Pro long-term Beta programme will be approximately for one year. The programme is divided into two phases. The first phase includes Closed beta testing and the second phase includes Android 11 Early Access Beta.


To recall the specs, Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display. It runs Android 9 Pie and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging. It has a quad rear camera consisting of a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel lens, a telephoto lens of 13-megapixel, an ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor with upto 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage.

