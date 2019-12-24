Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

Realme X2 Pro Concrete and Red Brick Master Editions will go on sale today at 8:55 PM on Realme.com and Flipkart.

Realme earlier launched two variants of Realme X2 Pro - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively. Alongside, the company also announced a Master Edition of Realme X2 Pro. Now this Realme X2 Pro Edition will go on sale today at 8:55 PM on Realme.com and Flipkart for the first time.

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is created by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa and it comes in Red Brick and Concrete finishes. It comes only with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and it is priced at Rs 34,999. Yesterday, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced on Twitter that a new variant of Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be launched for Rs 27,999. However, he did not reveal an exact launch date of the upcoming new variant.

Realme X2 Pro recently received its first software update in India. The new software update brings camera performance improvements and improves overall system stability.

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor clocked at 2.96GHz, coupled with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Realme X2 Pro features a quad rear camera consisting of a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel lens, a telephoto lens of 13-megapixel, an ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an AI driven 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Android 9 Pie with the latest ColorOS 6.1 on top and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging.