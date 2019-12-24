  • 12:14 Dec 24, 2019

Advertisement

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 24, 2019 11:25 am

Latest News

Realme X2 Pro Concrete and Red Brick Master Editions will go on sale today at 8:55 PM on Realme.com and Flipkart.
Advertisement

Realme earlier launched two variants of Realme X2 Pro - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively. Alongside, the company also announced a Master Edition of Realme X2 Pro. Now this Realme X2 Pro Edition will go on sale today at 8:55 PM on Realme.com and Flipkart for the first time.

 

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is created by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa and it comes in Red Brick and Concrete finishes. It comes only with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and it is priced at Rs 34,999. Yesterday, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced on Twitter that a new variant of Realme X2 Pro with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be launched for Rs 27,999. However, he did not reveal an exact launch date of the upcoming new variant.

Advertisement

 

Realme X2 Pro recently received its first software update in India. The new software update brings camera performance improvements and improves overall system stability.

 

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor clocked at 2.96GHz, coupled with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Realme X2 Pro features a quad rear camera consisting of a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel lens, a telephoto lens of 13-megapixel, an ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an AI driven 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs Android 9 Pie with the latest ColorOS 6.1 on top and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging.

Realme X2 Pro ColorOS 7 beta program starts in India

Realme X2 Pro gets its first update, brings camera improvements

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant likely to launch in India soon

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant to launch in India soon for Rs 27,999

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme X2 Pro Realme X2 Pro Master Edition Realme X2 Pro update Realme X2 Pro Master Edition specs Realme X2 Pro Master Edition price Realme X2 Pro launch Realme Realme smartphones

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Redmi K20 receives Android 10-based MIUI 11 update

OnePlus New Year Sale: Get discounts on OnePlus 7T and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 Lite tipped to launch at CES 2020

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies