Realme X2 Pro gets Android 10-based Realme UI beta update

Realme has started rolling out a new Beta update to its flagship smartphone, the Realme X2 Pro. The latest beta update brings Android 10 operating system along with the much-anticipated Realme UI.

The beta build comes with version number RMX1931_11_C.14 and it is around 700 MB in size. The latest Realme UI beta update is currently rolling out in China, however, it is expected to be rolled out to the global market in the near future. However, there is no information on when the Realme UI beta update will be available for the Realme X2 Pro smartphone in India.

To recall, the smartphone was launched in India in December last year. The Realme X2 Pro comes in two variants - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively. Realme, later on, introduced another model with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage for Rs 27,999.

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 402 ppi and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio, HDR10+ support, DC Dimming 2.0, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection and 135Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor clocked at 2.96GHz, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs Android 9 Pie with the latest ColorOS 6.1 on top and is backed up by a 4000mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging.