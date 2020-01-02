Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant now available for sale

The Realme X2 Pro comes in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour options.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth recently announced that a new variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will soon be available in India for Rs 27,999. Now the new variant is available for purchase in India. The Realme X2 Pro comes in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour options.

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant is now on sale in India during the Realme 2020 sale which is being held on Flipkart and Realme.com between January 2 to January 5, 2020. The company initially launched two variants of Realme X2 Pro - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively.

Realme X2 Pro recently received its first software update in India. The new software update brings camera performance improvements and improves overall system stability.

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display. The Realme X2 Pro features a quad rear camera consisting of a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel lens, a telephoto lens of 13-megapixel, an ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an AI driven 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with the latest ColorOS 6.1 on top and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor clocked at 2.96GHz, coupled with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.