  • 12:33 Jan 02, 2020

Advertisement

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant now available for sale

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 02, 2020 10:57 am

Latest News

The Realme X2 Pro comes in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour options.
Advertisement

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth recently announced that a new variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will soon be available in India for Rs 27,999. Now the new variant is available for purchase in India. The Realme X2 Pro comes in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour options.

 

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant is now on sale in India during the Realme 2020 sale which is being held on Flipkart and Realme.com between January 2 to January 5, 2020. The company initially launched two variants of Realme X2 Pro - 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999 respectively.

Advertisement

 

Realme X2 Pro recently received its first software update in India. The new software update brings camera performance improvements and improves overall system stability.

 

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display. The Realme X2 Pro features a quad rear camera consisting of a Samsung GW1 64-megapixel lens, a telephoto lens of 13-megapixel, an ultrawide lens of 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an AI driven 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

 

The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie with the latest ColorOS 6.1 on top and is backed up by 4000mAh battery with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor clocked at 2.96GHz, coupled with upto 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Realme X2 Pro ColorOS 7 beta program starts in India

Realme X2 Pro gets its first update, brings camera improvements

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant likely to launch in India soon

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant to launch in India soon for Rs 27,999

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition to go on sale today

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme X2 Pro Realme X2 Pro 6GB Realme X2 Pro update Realme X2 Pro specs Realme X2 Pro price Realme X2 Pro launch Realme X2 Pro sale

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo Find X2 teased by company, to launch soon

Samsung trademarks nine smartphones for its Galaxy A-series

Oppo A5 2020 price slashed again in India, now starts at Rs 11,490

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies